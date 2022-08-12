SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…

SATURDAY:

The comfortable, but also slightly below average, temperatures continue for Saturday. After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, the strong August sun warms us back into the 70s. Most spots end up a couple degrees warmer than on Friday

With all the sun and low humidity it is a nice stretch of summer weather.

SUNDAY:

It is looking like the dry weather holds for Sunday as well. There may be some extra clouds around courtesy of a weak area of low pressure tracking southeast over the Ohio Valley. With that area of low pressure still to our west late in the day it looks like we stay dry to end the weekend.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Starting Monday our weather looks like it may start to turn a bit on the unsettled side. That area of low pressure down at the ground and a weak but broad area of low pressure aloft over us mean scattered showers and storms around into the middle of the week. It certainly won’t be raining all the time, and, in fact, the precipitation would be confined mainly to the afternoon.

Stay tuned for further updates….