CNY high school students create drive-thru meals for those marking Ramadan

STAMFORD, CT – JUNE 25: Muslims attend a prayer service celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on June 25, 2017 in Stamford, Connecticut. The Islamic holiday celebrates the end of the Ramadan month of prayer and fasting. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — A pair of Central New York high school students came up with an idea to help the Muslim community celebrate Ramadan while dealing with the realities of a pandemic.

They came up with a drive-thru iftars, which will break the fast. Chicken, rice, salad and more were given out on Thursday night.

Ramadan is about sacrifice and so much of the month is about gathering. But, with mosques being closed, there wasn’t a way to unite.

“There’s a lot of people that were really being affected by the quarantine and they weren’t able to feel like part of the community, especially during Ramadan,” said Ayeh Hajjari, a JD High School senior. “A lot of people [are] affected in a multitude of ways. We really want to help out in some way.”

