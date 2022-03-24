ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Alissa Cook has been looking to buy her first home for about a month now.

“It’s already a little scary,” Cook said.

The hot housing market we saw a year ago has yet to cool. There isn’t much inventory so it’s competitive for people ooking to buy.

“The other day, we found a home,” Cook recalled. “It was on the market for a day, already had 118 showings. We couldn’t even see it until nine o’clock at night. That was the earliest one to see it, already had two bids in.”

Pamela James is an Associate Broker at Arquette & Associates Realtors. “I’ve been in the business for 17 years now I’ve never seen anything like this market,” James explained.

John Arquette is the owner. He shared the number of single family homes sold in Onondaga County over the last couple of years:

2020: 4,628

2021: 4,836

2022: 611 (January 1 through end of February)

More houses typically come on the market in the Spring. James shares advice if you’re looking to buy.

“As soon as you get the listing from your realtor, head right out and see it. Again like I said be ready with your offer, how you’re going to strategize your offer, anything you can do to give the sellers an incentive to take your offer like being flexible on closing date,” James said.

In many cases homes are selling above asking price. James urges buyers to be patient and not to get discouraged. For Alissa Cook, she’s not giving up.

“I hope as long as we hold on, keep looking, have an open mind. It might not happen tomorrow, a little bit down the road. I do have hope things will turn around around, but it doesn’t look like any time super soon,” Cook said.

If you’re thinking about buying James also urges you to be prepared by getting your pre-approval letter and deciding what payments you would be comfortable with.