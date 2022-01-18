CNY housing market saw almost 11% price increase in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS® (GSAR) announced on Monday that the area’s median sale price of $174,900 in 2021 was up 10.8% from 2020.

2021 was also the highest number of closed home sales since 2017, says GSAR.

Mark Re, president of the Central New York Information Service and Central New York REALTORS®, said that low mortgage rates and remote work helped drive the high number of home sales in 2021. Re also shared that the frenetic, low-inventory market favored sellers in many ways, as many homes would usually have multiple offers, escalation clauses, and waived inspections.

“Central New York’s REALTORS® anticipate buyer demand remaining strong as we look ahead to 2022,” said Andrew Azzarello, GSAR president. “While the market headwind of fewer homes listed for sale may persist in the new year, the 2021 housing market demonstrated that buyers will continue to become homeowners throughout our communities.”

You can see the entire monthly data on the Central New York’s REALTORS® website.