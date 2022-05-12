DEANSBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Irish Festival is coming to CNY this summer.

The CNY Irish Festival takes place in Deansboro — just under an hour drive from Syracuse — on July 22 and July 23. The two day event will celebrate all-things Irish with live Celtic music, Celtic Highland games, vendors, children’s activities, and food trucks on MKJ Farm.

Music headliners include The Elders, from Kansas City; Enter The Haggis, from Toronto; Searson, Arise & Go, and Moxie Strings. The Buffalo Heavies will host the Highland games, and plan to feature a caber toss, stone put, hammer throw, weight throw, and more.

You can find more information, including ticket prices and directions, on the official CNY Irish Festival website.