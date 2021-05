ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– There are new record lows in the rate of COVID-19 cases since last fall.

The state reported a positivity rate of just more than 1.4 percent,, the lowest it’s been since October 22, 2020. In addition, every region in the state is now below 3 percent.

According to the state, 23 New Yorkers died of the virus yesterday. The state hasn’t seen the death toll number this low since early November 2020.