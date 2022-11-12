SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CNY Jazz Orchestra is celebrating its 27th season and biggest concert event of the year with NEA Jazzmaster David Liebman on Sunday, November 20 in Syracuse.

David Liebman & the CNY Jazz Orchestra will be performing at 5:00 p.m. in the ballroom of the Temple Adath Yeshurun on 450 Kimber Rd Syracuse NY 13224. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m.

The acclaimed regional all-star ensemble will join the “icon of jazz history,” David Liebman, in a performance of “If a White Horse from Jerusalem” by Bret Zvacek, including selections written by members of the orchestra.

The orchestra will also play other compositions and arrangements during the historic occasion. Cash bar and food stations will also be available at additional cost.

CNY Jazz is a educational organization whose goal is to present jazz as an art form using the finest local, regional and national artists available. The not-for-profit jazz orchestra is determined to achieve rapid growth and recognition for the citizens of Central Upstate New York.

The live music will be recorded the following day for international release in 2023, and CNY Jazz Central wants you to come and be a part of history.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 and available to purchase online or at the door for $35. CNY Jazz also welcomes any donations from the Central New York community on their website.

For more information, visit CNY Jazz Central’s website.