CNY Jazz Funk & Blues goes virtual

(WSYR-TV) — Adapting to the times, CNY Jazz Funk & Blues is going from Downtown to your desktop this year.

The three-night event kicks off on Saturday and will run through Monday.

“You’re going to see more impassioned performances by all of these artists than I think anyone has ever seen,” said Larry Luttinger, executive director for CNY Jazz Central. “Given the national and international circumstances… They will come ready to play.”

There will be a limited number of tickets to the live even and unlimited virtual admissions.

