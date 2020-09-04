CNY Jazz Funk & Blues goes virtual

(WSYR-TV) — Adapting to the times, CNY Jazz Funk & Blues is going from Downtown to your desktop this year.
The three-night event kicks off on Saturday and will run through Monday.
“You’re going to see more impassioned performances by all of these artists than I think anyone has ever seen,” said Larry Luttinger, executive director for CNY Jazz Central. “Given the national and international circumstances… They will come ready to play.”
There will be a limited number of tickets to the live even and unlimited virtual admissions.
