CNY Jazz, Funk & Blues Weekend goes partially online for Labor Day Weekend

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Getting in the swing of life during a pandemic, as the Berkshire Bank CNY Jazz, Funk, & Blues Weekend is the latest event to go partially online this year due to COVID-19.

The three night event kicks off Saturday and will run through Monday, providing listeners with at least four hours of music each night. You can either see the show live at Sharkey’s in Liverpool or you can stream all the performances online.

Masks and temperature checks are required if you see the event live, and you will also have to order food from the Sharkey’s menu in order to comply with Governor Cuomo’s regulations.

“You’re going to see more impassioned performances by all of these artists than I think anyone has ever seen,” Larry Luttinger, CNY Jazz Central’s Executive Director, said. “Given the national and international circumstances, they will come loaded for bear. They will come ready to play.”

Tickets for the live show are $22 each day and virtual admission is about $20 for the entire weekend.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, there’s a very limited number of tickets to see the event live. If you can’t make it to Sharkey’s or feel like staying in this weekend, there’s an unlimited amount of virtual tickets available online.