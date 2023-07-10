(WSYR-TV) — Jazz comes to life this summer in the neighborhoods of Syracuse, and, it’s supporting healthcare in Central New York as well.

Larry luttinger, executive director of CNY Jazz, and Mark Hall, president and CEO of Syracuse Community Health, shared details on the Sherma Andrews performance coming up this Thursday.

Jazz in the City is featured throughout the summer in the neighborhoods of Syracuse. Besides bringing music there is a major support for healthcare, Syracuse Community Health is vital to our community.

This Thursday, Sherma Andrews will perform a tribute to Aretha Franklin outside of the new Syracuse Community Health building located at 930 South Salina Street. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature crafters and food vendors. Admission is free!

You can learn more and see the schedule for Jazz in the City at cnyjazz.org. You can learn more about Syracuse Community Health at syracusecommunityhealth.org.