NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nine new judges were appointed to the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division on Friday, July 28, including one from Central New York.

Central New York’s honorable Scott DelConte was one of the nine new judges appointed to the Fourth Department of the State Supreme Court, Appellate Division.

According to Gov. Hochul, the appointees are comprised of highly skilled judges who come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. Gov. Hochul said the appointees underscore her commitment to ensuring New York State’s judiciary accurately reflects the wide array of people who call New York home.

“I am proud to appoint each and every one of these ten outstanding judges and am confident they will serve New Yorkers with fairness and respect,” Governor Hochul said. “Bringing in decades of work experience and diverse perspectives, these appointees will continue to bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary.”

As an Oswego County Supreme Court Judge, Judge DelConte has presided over some big cases. Elected in 2018 to serve as a Justice of the Supreme Court in the Fifth Judicial District, Judge DelConte presided over the contested ballots in the 50th State Senate race between Mannion and Shiroff race that stretched from November into mid-December 2022. He also presided over the tight race between Tenney and Brindisi in the 22nd Congressional District in November 2020.

Previously, DelConte was a member (partner) of Bond, Schoeneck, and King, PLLC, which he joined in 1999, and principal of the DelConte Law Firm in Oswego, where he handled complex litigation. In his civil practice, DelConte served as Chancellor and general counsel to the Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Judge DelConte is also a former President of the Oswego County Bar Association and a Past Director of the Agricultural Society of Oswego County and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County.

Not only is DelConte a judge but a farmer who raises Hereford cattle with his wife and four children on their family farm.

As a 4th Department Judge, he will now be part of a panel of judges who will hear appeals such as I-81 or the Neulander case.

The Judicial Screening Committees for each of the four Appellate Departments review the applications and conduct interviews with dozens of applicants. Only those applicants deemed “highly qualified” by the Committees were submitted to the Governor for her consideration. To be found “highly qualified,” candidates must display integrity, independence, leadership, intellect, legal ability, judgment, temperament, and experience.

The Governor’s Office will continue to review candidates that successfully advance through the screening process to fill vacancies in the Appellate Divisions of the Supreme Court.

Under the New York State Constitution and Judiciary Law, the Governor has the authority to appoint Justices to each Appellate Division from among those who have been elected as Justices of the Supreme Court. These appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.