SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has partnered with the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY) to create the area’s first apprenticeship program in software development.

The city has been working with private-sector partners to build a pipeline of skilled employees in technology trades since the announcement of Syracuse Surge, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said. The partnership, the mayor added, will open up opportunities to attract new employees to city government and the region’s growing digital workforce.

The partnership is Syracuse’s first software developer trade in a Registered Apprenticeship Program and MACNY’s first sponsored apprenticeship in the information technology field.

MACNY administers registered apprenticeships in CNY in partnership with the NYS Department of Labor. In December 2020, the Syracuse Common Council passed an ordinance allowing Syracuse to enter an agreement with MACNY to sponsor apprenticeships in software development. “MACNY is thrilled to partner with the City of Syracuse on our first apprenticeship program in the trade of Information Technology,” said MACNY Director of Apprenticeship and Workforce Development Laury Ferguson.

The First Apprentice

Nicole Broadnax is the first software developer apprentice through the program in CNY. She was hired to the city’s Division of Digital Services with the goal of going through a formal apprenticeship path, and she will receive a journeyman card similar to the one that a plumber or electrician would have. Nicole will also be able to earn college credit toward an associate degree for the training classes she is completing.

When Nicole was a student, she says that she had only heard about apprenticeship pathways focused on cosmetology and not for technical roles. When asked about advice for career-confused high school students, Nicole said, “There are so many generational barriers that can get in the way of your success– you may question your knowledge and experience. But understand that you worked hard to get here, and you do deserve a seat at the table.”

Will the apprenticeship program expand to more areas in the future? Syracuse’s Director of Digital Services, Kelsey May, shares, “Although we are starting in Digital Services, I can see government and partners across the region taking advantage of apprenticeships for software engineers.”