CNY lawmakers react to Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers vote

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers are still up in the air Saturday as legislators wait for him to sign the bill they passed Friday night.

If the bill goes into effect, it would strip the governor of his power to issue new orders related to the coronavirus, but everything the governor already has in place will stay. However, he must create a database of those actions and if he wants to change anything, the state legislature needs five days’ notice.

The majority of legislators voted along party lines and Democratic State Senator Rachel May believes this was the right move.

“I think it was appropriate to scale back the ones that we gave him, the extraordinary powers that we gave him because we’re in a different phase of the pandemic… but to leave some in place made perfect sense because that’s not what legislators, legislatures are for,” she said.

However, her Republican counterparts strongly disagree, Assemblyman John Lemondes saying it did not change anything for Central New Yorkers.

Republican Assembly Minority Leader, William Barclay agreed with this statement saying, “I think it’s actually made matters worse, I would have preferred them to do nothing than anything, believe it or not, than actually pass the bill that got passed yesterday.”

However, Democratic Assemblyman Al Stirpe believes this bill is the right move.

“We have A. more controls that we’ve put in place and B. I think more of a willingness to go ahead and exercise those controls,” he said.

This bill also expands the April 30 expiration date by an additional thirty days for directives related to the vaccination process and face coverings.