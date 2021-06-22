CNY LGBTQ+ advocate inspired by Carl Nassib’s message

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a minute long video, two words from Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib are having a lasting impact. “I’m gay,” Nassib said, “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

By sharing the video on Instagram, LGBTQ+ advocate Wil Murtaugh, believes it will help other people feel comfortable enough to do the same. “This is the National Football League, the biggest sport in this country and someone, an active player comes out as gay and is, I think, better off because of it, is truly amazing,” Murtaugh said, “And it’s going to inspire so many kids to be themselves and to be strong.”

An athlete himself, Murtaugh, played NCAA Division One tennis in college in the 80s. He says his team supported him when he came out. “I was very fortunate, very lucky and I came from a strong family background that made me strong,” Murtaugh said.

Murtaugh realizes not every one has that kind of support. He knows first hand as the former executive director of ACR Health.

“Forty-percent of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender children are homeless. That’s huge. So, really trying to take care of them is huge and suicide, suicide is the biggest with LGBTQ kids.” Wil Murtaugh

Even with those stats, he says watching Carl Nassib be honest about who he is, gives him hope and he knows others feel the same.

Nassib said in the video he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. It provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

In Central New York, ACR Health has the Q Center which provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and their families. For more information you can contact them: (315) 475-2430 or qcentercny@acrhealth.org.

CNY Pride is another resource. You can call them at (315) 210-8690

