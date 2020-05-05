CNY Live virtual event planning to celebrate Central New York’s strength

(WSYR-TV) — Home. Safe. Together. That’s the theme of a special live celebration of Central New York’s strength during COVID-19.
This is all part of CNY Live — a special virtual event hosted by Generation Next and CenterState CEO this Thursday.
You can enjoy performances from Symphoria, Syracuse Stage and celebrate essential workers and businesses keeping Syracuse safe and strong.
“It’s a platform where the multicultural makeup of our arts, music and cultural senses are creating a space that uplifts and motivates us not only as a city but a region,” said Dr. Juhanna Rogers.
There will also be a special tribute to all of the area’s 2020 graduates. The event is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
To watch the event on Thursday, click here. Attendees are asked to register in advance here.
