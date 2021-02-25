CNY man leaves behind hefty gift to care for his community long after he’s gone

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The next time you’re enjoying a walk at Green Lakes or you’re fishing along the rivers in the Southern Tier, you can thank a generous Central New Yorker for helping preserve your favorite spot.

Bob Vitkus, a Fayetteville oral surgeon with a love for the outdoors, gifted $10 million to the CNY Community Foundation in his estate when he passed away last year to help preserve nature for years to come.

His brother, Jim, is sharing the legacy he hopes Bob’s gift will leave behind.

“One of our first memories is camping,” said Vitkus.

Jim and Bob Vitkus grew up with fishing rods in their hands. When Bob wasn’t working, he was fishing and hunting. Now, his love for nature that will live on through his donation.







“To have this gift come through was just a testament to how, how much he cared what he wanted to leave for future generations.” jim vitkus

It’s a gift those at the CNY Community Foundation are grateful for.

“It’s gonna produce $4-5 thousand each year going forward to support the areas that were important to Bob,” said Vice President of Development for the CNY Community Foundation, Tom Griffith.

The CNY CF will use the money to preserve land for hunting and fishing, and help outdoor youth programs, so kids can experience moments like the ones Jim shared with his dad and brother.

My brother, my dad and I, we were out deer hunting down in the Southern Tier and we each got a buck. We finished up the day, we said you know this is a once in a lifetime experience, all of us get a buck within a half hour of each other and we’re home by noon. Jim Vitkus

It’s a memory he’ll cherish for the rest of his life. Jim also has a living, breathing reminder of his brother with him daily. He took in one of Bob’s hunting dogs, Sadie.

Bob’s other dog, Fred, now lives at Critter Sitters in Chittenango. It’s the boarding place Bob took the dogs anytime he was out of town.

Now, when Jim and Sadie hunt together, he’ll have that reminder of his brother right at his hip.

“People that did get to know him when they’re walking the trail, they’ll realize there will be an angel on their shoulder.” jim vitkus

A compassionate family man, renowned surgeon, and someone who will care for this community long after he’s gone.