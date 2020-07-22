CNY man proposes to girlfriend under Neowise comet

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The stars have aligned for a couple just down the Thruway in Utica. 

John Nicotera proposed to his girlfriend, Erica, as the comet Neowise flew by. Pictures of the cosmic proposal are literally out of this world. The photo has been shared by the International Space Station and NASA.

