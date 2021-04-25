CNY man who was arrested after the Jan. 6 Capitol events now fired from his job

FILE – In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington. A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Matthew Greene was fired from his job at the Happy Mushroom on Saturday after he was arrested and charged with alleged participation in the January 6th events at the Capitol.

Greene was fired by the company’s owners. He was chief technology and operating officer and is on longer associated with the company in any capacity according to the company.

The FBI says Green is a local member of the “Proud Boys” and is the second Syracuse-area man charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

“We are extremely appalled to learn Mr. Greene held beliefs that are so counter to what Happy Mushroom stands for,” said CEO and Creative Director Felix Jorge. “Since its inception, Happy Mushroom has stood for inclusivity, diversity, and respect for our country’s political process and those who safeguard it. We have no tolerance for violence. We should all be coming together as people to respect humanity.”

Greene is scheduled to be in Federal Court at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26.