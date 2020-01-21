CNY Medical Center partially closed after a leaking pipe causes flooding

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Medical Center is closing some of its offices for the rest of Tuesday after a fire sprinkler pipe flooded floors.
The building on Irving Avenue across from Crouse Hospital.
The hospital says the pipe on the sixth floor leaked water, closing all medical offices on the second through the sixth floor. Employees have been sent home and appointments will be rescheduled. Offices on the first floor, Crouse Medical Imaging and the Crouse Breast Health Center are still open.
