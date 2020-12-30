CNY music community mourning loss of 3 well-known artists

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a tough week for the Central New York music community, mourning the loss of 3 well-known artists.

Trombonist George Feltman was a co-founder of one of the area’s top bands, “The Atlas Linen Company”, also known as “Atlas”.

Dick Howard was one of the region’s finest drummers and teachers and owned the Music Mart in Auburn at one time.

SAMMY Hall-of-Famer Phil Klein taught many of Syracuse’s finest musicians and developed the music program at Onondaga Community College.

