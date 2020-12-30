SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a tough week for the Central New York music community, mourning the loss of 3 well-known artists.
Trombonist George Feltman was a co-founder of one of the area’s top bands, “The Atlas Linen Company”, also known as “Atlas”.
Dick Howard was one of the region’s finest drummers and teachers and owned the Music Mart in Auburn at one time.
SAMMY Hall-of-Famer Phil Klein taught many of Syracuse’s finest musicians and developed the music program at Onondaga Community College.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CNY music community mourning loss of 3 well-known artists
- Mega Millions, Powerball finish year with 2nd highest jackpots
- NYS Fairgrounds turn into winter wonderland for Ice Sculpting Masters event
- Federal officials give update on US COVID-19 vaccination effort
- The major stories that we might forget about when we look back on 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App