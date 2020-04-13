Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

CNY musicians honor street musician Eli Harris

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York musicians are banding together to pay tribute to a local legend, Elijah Harris.

Harris was the victim of a double hit-and-run on Tuesday, April 7.

Harris was a well-known street musician, serenading crowds outside places like the Carrier Dome, NBT Bank Stadium, and the Landmark Theatre with his guitar.

Joe Driscoll, Syracuse City Councilor, musician, and long-time friend of Harris has organized “Honoring Eli – an online musical concert” featuring local artists. The proceeds from the event will be donated to Harris’s family.

Performances start on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. For additional details click here.

A second tribute has been set up for Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. The group will share an hour of stories, memories and songs in honor of Harris. This video podcast will be streamed live from Distribution Network.

Services for Harris can be viewed remotely on Thursday, April 16 at noon from FaroneAndSoninc.com, go to Elijah’s tribute page and select the media link below his name.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Harris’s family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-the-family-of-eli-harris-jr?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

