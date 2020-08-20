CNY musicians, venues hit hard by new COVID-19 regulations

(WSYR-TV) — After months of no performances, musicians who thought the stage was set for a comeback just got unplugged by the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

While free live performances are allowed, musicians and venues aren’t allowed to sell tickets, advertise or charge for any performances.

The state liquor authority is only allowing free performances and music only as a background at bars and restaurants.

Like so many of us, Joe Altier has been working from home. He has been belting out tunes from his home to yours.

“Music was the first thing to go and it’s going to be the last thing to come back,” said Altier. “Some of these people have been doing this for a long time, for decades and now all of a sudden they have to be like ‘alright, do we have to end our music career now or what do we do?'”

It is a blow to bands and bars. It is a real setback for clubs like The 443 Social Club, which is co-owned by Julie Leone.

It’s interesting. I think they’re trying to avoid big concerts and big shows and a lot of people. But, we’re a very small venue, we’re a listing style, even in non-COVID times. So, people really stay seated. It’s very much like a restaurant experience — where you’re coming in, staying seated, listening to some music and then you go on your way. Julie Leone — Co-owner of The 443 Social Club

The 443 Social Club had music artists booked through August, but now they’re worrying about refunding and that is because, after Wednesday’s show, they are closing down the stage once again.

I’m worried for a lot of my friends. You know, I’ve been lucky to adapt and move forward into a whole other revenue stream, but there’s so many that aren’t and I’m really worried cause I don’t know what’s going to happen. You know, I don’t know if they are going to get the assistance that they need financially from the government or the state or how they’re going to transition Musician Joe Altier

This all comes after the state is cracking down on bars and restaurants not complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

So far, 148 liquor authority licenses have been suspended throughout New York State.