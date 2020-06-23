CNY Native Hosts Webinar ‘How to Write A Book in 30 Days!’

Best-selling author and Central New York native David Essel believes that anyone can write a book. Essel is hosting a 30-day webinar to coach people and learn the most important keys to be able to write a great book.
The webinar will be taking place Saturday June 27th from 12pm to 4pm. To learn more about David or to sign up you can click here.
