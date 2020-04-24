CNY officers take part in ‘Push-Up Challenge’

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are on a mission to raise awareness of the problems of suicide and post-traumatic stress among military veterans and first responders.

The premise is simple: do 22 pushups for 22 days and then challenge someone else to do the same on Twitter or Facebook.

Police officers from around Central New York and the country are dusting off their palms to pitch in.

Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale said public appreciation can go a long way in supporting first responders. It can also help veterans who are tackling the challenges they face after leaving the uniform behind.

You can follow the challenge on the Camillus Police Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.