(WSYR-TV) — It’s the shipment many families in the U.S. have been waiting on – baby formula coming from Europe.

“I’m told this shipment provides enough formula to take care of 9000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The shipment has three brands, all hypo-allergenic formulas for children with cow’s milk protein allergies. It will go to hospitals and doctor’s offices first. It’s unclear when it will get to Central New York.

“We have not heard anything,” said Dr. Robert Dracker, the Medical Director of Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool. “And remarkably, I have not had a lot of complaints from parents to be honest with you. When parents come in, we give them any supplies we have. We obviously have no formula from Abbott, Similac products.”

He has a limited supply of Enfamil products. He says formula manufacturers do respond to special needs of families when doctors reach out. He says part of the reason it’s hard to find in stores is parents have been panic buying. There’s another reason.

“And then you have some very insensitive and really terrible people on eBay who don’t have children and are buying formula and selling it at a premium price,” Dr. Dracker said.

While he understands it’s not an option for everyone, he encourages breast feeding. He also warns of buying another mother’s breast milk.

“You don’t know how the breast milk was frozen, if the producer of the breast milk was clear of disease and how long it’s been stored,” Dr. Dracker explained.

Another formula shipment is expected later this week. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the next 30 days he expects to see some improvement.