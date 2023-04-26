SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — June is Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and throughout this month, Central New York Pride (CNY Pride) is celebrating with a number of events.

CNY Pride has announced its 2023 CNY Pride Calendar which includes multiple events hosted by LGBTQIA+ organizations, businesses and others throughout Central New York this June.

All the events below celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Syracuse.

For additional information, visit CNY Pride’s website.

Official CNY Pride Events in June 2023

Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

June 3, 2023, from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Steps of Syracuse City Hall, on 233 E Washington Street in Syracuse

“Join us as we ceremoniously raise the Progress Pride Flag in front of Syracuse’s City Hall. Local

artists will perform and representatives from CNY Pride and local and state government will

speak.”

Pride Interfaith Service

June 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

All Saints Church, on 340 Lancaster Ave in Syracuse

“Gather with CNY Pride and All Saints Church to celebrate togetherness in the spirit of Pride

month with an inclusive and supportive spiritual service.”

Syracuse Gay and Lesbian Chorus Concert

June 9 and 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, on 3800 E Genesee Street in Syracuse

“Celebrate our local and very talented LGBTQIA+ community by attending one of the Syracuse

Gay and Lesbian Chorus’s concerts. This group brings energy and excitement to Central New

York through the gift of music.”

CNY Pride Weekend Kickoff Party

June 9, 2023, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor, on 310 West Kirkpatrick Street in Syracuse

“Join us at the Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor hotel lobby and courtyard as we kick off Pride

Weekend with specialty Pride cocktails and stellar entertainment!”

CNY Pride Parade

June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Solar St. and W. Kirkpatrick St. near the Syracuse Inner Harbor

“Join CNY Pride and Central New York’s LGBTQIA+ community as we parade down Solar St.

and West Kirkpatrick St. to the CNY Pride Festival at the Inner Harbor! Spectators are welcome

to line the streets to show their support. More details to come on cnypride.org.”

CNY Pride Festival

June 10, 2023, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Syracuse Inner Harbor

FREE: Donate to our #KeepPrideFree Campaign

“Join us for a fun-filled day of family-friendly entertainment, activities, 80+ vendors, food and

beverage trucks, and more – all to celebrate the Central New York LGBTQIA+ community!

Check with cnypride.org for updates.”

Pride Night at the Mets

June 29, 2023; Gates open at 5:30 p.m, game starts at 6:35 p.m.

NBT Bank Stadium, on 1 Tex Simone Dr. in Syracuse

“Join the Syracuse Mets, CNY Pride, and Syracuse Guerilla Gay Bar for the 8th Annual Pride

Night at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday, June 29. Proceeds from every ticket will benefit CNY

Pride. The event features a Pride Jersey and Pride Flag Giveaway for the first thousand fans,

courtesy of Northwestern Mutual. Limited free tickets are also available.

Pride Night is also a $1 Thursday, which means that fans can enjoy $1 fountain Coca-Cola

drinks, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and cooneys, $3 16oz. cans and draft from Labatt, Budweiser,

Coors, Saranac, and 1911!”