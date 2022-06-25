SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in Syracuse were bursting with pride on Saturday for CNY Pride Fest.

Folks celebrated with a parade followed by a festival with food, clothes, and homemade goods. Zackary Wiggins, who lives in Syracuse, said it’s a way for people to to come together and express themselves.

“Straight people, LGBT+ people, women, everybody just coming together to say we are who we are and we want to celebrate that.”

However Saturdays festival came the day after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Which is why Wiggins and his friend Alex Foster believed the day was as much about making a statement as it was a celebration.

“I don’t think this is just gay pride thing,” Wiggins said, “It’s is also showing in support of reproductive rights.”

“We are always going to be here,” said Foster, “We are always going to stand up for ourselves and we are going to stand up for everybody because everybody deserves rights.”

While abortion rights were the first to be stripped down, many worry more could soon follow, especially considering the comments made by Justice Clarence Thomas following the decision.

“In terms of gay rights and contraception and everything like that it worries me a lot,” Wiggins said, “That we are going to go backwards and its gonna make the world and the US a less tolerant place for people like us.”

Foster agreed, saying, “There is intersectionality between race and feminism and gender equality that is, its just scary for so many people.”

Which is why many agreed that Saturday’s festival was more important than ever before.

“It makes it so that our voice is even more important at the moment,” Wiggins said.

“It’s great to be around all the people that are just trying to use their voice to show that we can all be ourselves and that we are gong to stand up for something greater than ourselves.”