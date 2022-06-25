SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–In honor of Pride Month, central New Yorker’s are welcomed to join in festivities and celebrations as the community helps honor those who are part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The parade will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Solar St. in the Syracuse Inner Harbor area.

The festival is an all day event and will have live entertainment, activities for families, refreshments, and more than 80 vendors.

Tyler Johnson, a graduate from the Tully School District, is the Grand Marshall for the event.

Johnson was first thrusted into the spotlight when he expressed his outrage towards his school. Johnson was asked to partake in his schools Senior Spotlight Newsletter, however, he was censored by his school after expressing how his biggest challenge he had to overcome was coming out as gay.

Since the incident, Johnson has gained the support of activists in the community and has been an advocate for change, hoping to make it a safer place for those who are part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Admission to the event is free and everyone is encouraged to come out and celebrate.