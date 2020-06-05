CNY Pride’s June celebration moves virtual amid COVID-19 crisis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to force organizations to adapt and change their plans, and that’s no different for CNY Pride, who typically hosts a parade for LGBTQ+ Pride Month every June.

Charles Haislah, CNY Pride’s Entertainment Chair, said, “Coming off of last year, which was the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, we had our largest crowd that CNY Pride has ever seen, and we were geared up for a bigger and better program this year.”

However, COVID-19 had other plans.

“We bring in crowds of 2,000 plus, and social distancing and that just doesn’t go hand in hand,” Haislah said.

CNY Pride did not let the coronavirus deter them, and they have created the Virtual Pride Cabaret. A drag duo from New Orleans will headline the virtual celebration, and it will feature many dancers, musicians and local drag acts.

I mean we have such diversity in our community as a whole, and my cast is exactly that. It is exactly what you see when you walk out of your home, and that’s what I wanted to put on display, that’s what we at CNY Pride wanted to put on display. I’m very excited about that because we all have our concerns with what’s going on right now, and our message is, ‘We want things to be peaceful, but we want people to be heard.’ Whether that be Black Lives Matter or the LGBTQ community, voices need to be heard. Charles Haislah, CNY Pride’s Entertainment Chair

This virtual celebration, and their Pride events every year is much more than just a celebration.

“Aside from being a celebration, it is also a movement,” Haislah said. “With what’s going on currently, the LGBT Movement came off the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, and so that’s still ringing very true today. Visibility is necessary, and speaking for all of our community members and standing up for what’s right, and speaking against injustices, we’re currently doing that, and that has not stopped. I mean we celebrate short victories, but we’re not there yet.”

CNY Pride’s theme this year is “Stronger Together,” and everyone is welcome to the virtual celebration.

Haislah said, “We’re all under duress because of the recent happenings, and I think people need to be uplifted, and I think we all need a breather to hold hands. So, we really need to come together, and this is a very come together event.”

The Virtual Pride Cabaret kicks off via Zoom on Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, be sure to follow CNY Pride on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

