OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Pumpkin Fest is coming to Washington Square Park in Oswego this October.

The event through IHeartOswego and the Oswego YMCA will feature kid’s activities, amusement rides, music, vendors, food, and more. There will be “scarecrow scramble pony rides” along with other family friendly-activities as well.

The CNY Pumpkin Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 3.