CNY region receives funding to form health network to combat opioid and stimulant crisis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ten prevention, treatment, and recovery providers in the Central New York region have received funding to form a network to respond to the opioid and stimulant use crisis.

“The damaging effects of addiction continues to persist in communities across our State and this funding will help to ensure that we are strengthening the capacities of our prevention, treatment and recovery provider networks to expand access to comprehensive and life-saving services for individuals and families during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future,” said The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez.

OASAS has awarded $1.8 million in funding for the network that will be facilitated by the Central New York Behavioral Health Care Collaborative (CNY BHCC). CNY BHCC will bring together substance use providers as well as other areas of services, through an advisory board, to ensure initiatives meet the needs of the communities.

“Bringing this many agencies together to pursue improved health for people in our region is evidence of the good work of the CNY BHCC and a sign that more help is on the way for people struggling with Opioid and Stimulant Use Disorders. Our network is throwing everything we have at this problem. This funding is going to help us do more,” Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Helio Health and President of Omnes IPA/CNY BHCC said.

Network providers include Helio Health as the lead applicant, Prevention Network, Farnham Family Services, Center for Family Life and Recovery, Confidential Help for Alcohol & Drugs Inc., Crouse Health, Community Recovery Center of Rome Health, Liberty Resources Inc, Center for Community Alternatives and ACR Health.

The network will come together across Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties to provide a full continuum of services to vulnerable populations. Services to be funded through the grant include medication drop boxes designed to remove opioids from the community, street outreach to those with co-occurring mental health and opioid use disorders, enhanced open access services to provide individuals access to treatment 24/7/365, partnerships with criminal justice entities to divert individuals to treatment in lieu of incarnation, and peer supports for those in recovery.

Eric Bresee, Executive Director of Farnham Family Services said, “This funding will be instrumental in helping us to fill critical gaps in services, build our network of providers and strengthen the connections between prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery supports”.

“Prevention Network is dedicated to collaborating with our BHCC partners to address the opioid crisis by providing a comprehensive continuum of prevention, treatment, and recovery services to reduce the prevalence, incidence, and consequences associated with Opioid and Stimulant use disorders. Access to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery services for individuals and families is essential during this time of crisis, prolonged isolation, and increased distress and despair.”, said Beth Hurny, Executive Director at Prevention Network.

To learn more about the CNY BHCC, please visit www.cnybhcc.health.