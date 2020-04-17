Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

CNY Regional Market will be open on Saturday

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Farmers Markets have been deemed essential so that means the CNY Regional Market will be open on Saturday.

Vendors will be set up outside from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is asking all visitors to be courteous and keep the distance between them and other shoppers.

If you feel sick or could have been exposed to the virus, stay home. You will also want to wear a face mask, due to the governor’s executive order that goes into place on Friday at 8 p.m.

The Sunday Flea Market will be closed until further notice.

