HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday’s snowy and wet weather caused many Central New Yorkers to stay home, and some were left with the job to dig out. One of the areas that was impacted by the storm was Homer.

Some Central New Yorkers woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning, with some seeing more than a foot of snow. The weight of the snow is to blame for many power outages. Don Ferris is one of the people that was outside shoveling his sidewalk Tuesday morning. Ferris says he has lived in Homer for 46 years and says he is sick of the snow but says it will be gone soon.

“Mother Nature seems to take care of us that way, just raise it and leaves it. As long as we don’t get a flood, as long as the power stays on, I’m happy,” says Ferris.

Ferris says he isn’t surprised, adding that we’ve gotten snow before on Mother’s Day. He says getting snow this late in the season is not a shock and Paul Aroswort agrees. Aroswort lives just down the road from Ferris and said he had been outside shoveling his driveway for almost an hour. NewsChannel 9 asked Aroswort if he was surprised by the snow.

“No I’ve seen it here on Mother’s Day…haha,” says Aroswort.

Aroswort also says he is sick of the snow.