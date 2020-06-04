CNY restaurants opening patios for outdoor dining

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Thursday, June 4th, outdoor dining is allowed in most parts of the state. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday and released guidance for restaurants Wednesday afternoon.

“We got all the rules and regulations and it was go time,” said Nick Ford, the general manager of Limp Lizard Bar & Grill on Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse.

Ford and his coworkers at Limp Lizard spent Wednesday night prepping their patio, getting ready to see and interact with customers they’ve been missing for months. Each table is at least 6 feet apart and staff will be wearing masks at all times. Customers also need to wear face coverings except when sitting down to eat.

“It’ll be full service, we’ll get your drink order, we’ll bring the food out to you, everything will be disposable so we’ll throw it away,” Ford said.

A welcome change of pace after doing a lot of takeout, handling requests from people buying food for frontline workers, and recently, bringing a food truck into neighborhoods.

And while Limp Lizard has been open for years, NewsChannel 9 spoke with another business out in Baldwinsville that just opened up during the pandemic, Brick-N-Barrel.

Brick-N-Barrel is doing things a little differently. They’re not offering full service outside but they are doing takeout and will allow customers to sit and eat on their patio.

“We’ve been doing curbside only, pre-ordering. So we manage it in 15-minute slots,” said Amy Colclough, co-owner of Brick-N-Barrel.

And they’ve been busy, after opening their restaurant on May 7, they’ve sold out almost every weekend. Adding outdoor seating gives them another boost after remodeling their new business multiple times during the pandemic.

“I think its been fun and again I can’t say enough about the CNY community. I mean, I’m talking Munnsville, Rome, Oneida, we have people coming in from all over,” Colclough said.

Restaurants that cannot keep tables 6 feet apart must put barriers between customers. Tables can have a maximum party of 10 people, but they can come from separate households.

For the full list of guidelines from the state click here.

