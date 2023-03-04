SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People across the world have come together to help Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people in early February.

Timur Saka, board president of the CNY Rise Center, is a native of Northern Turkey.

He’s also a survivor of the deadly Izmit earthquake of 1999, which killed more than 17,000 people. The earthquake struck when Saka was a college student in Istanbul.

“I was actually in the middle of my prayer. As a Muslim, you know, you pray five times so we finished the prayer and we were trying to go outside. All you see is the buildings collapsing.” TIMUR SAKA, BOARD PRESIDENT, CNY RISE CENTER

Living through that trauma made the recent catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that much for devastating.

Saka’s immediate family members were unharmed by the 2023 earthquakes, but some of his distant relatives and friends sadly lost their homes or their life.

Shaken and heartbroken watching the aftermath unfold on television here in Central New York, Saka knew he wanted to help.

On Saturday, the CNY Rise Center hosted a baklava bake sale at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse.

“I’m really proud of the members of this society…that they’re always there for the next person. If somebody needs help, they can step up. The whole community reached out to us and we felt like we were not alone in this crisis. We had friends, families and we are together. It strengthens our belief in this community.” TIMUR SAKA, BOARD PRESIDENT, CNY RISE CENTER

Saturday’s fundraiser at Salt City Market

Dozens of volunteers were busy on Friday making 160 boxes of fresh Turkish style baklava. People could donate as much as they wanted or could in exchange for a box of the delicious dessert.

All of the proceeds from CNY Rise’s baklava fundraiser will go directly to Embrace Relief, a humanitarian organization providing food, water, clothing and emergency housing assistance to surviving victims.

Even though the Baklava sale is over, you can still donate to the CNY Rise Center’s fundraiser. The goal is to raise more than $5,000 for Embrace Relief.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.