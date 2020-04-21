CNY Ronald McDonald House temporarily opens doors to front-line employees at Upstate University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Ronald McDonald house is temporarily shifting its program from guest families with seriously sick or injured children in Syracuse hospitals.

They are now making the home available to health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

For nearly 40 years it’s been a “home away from home” for these families but a few weeks back they had to temporarily close because of COVID-19.

Beth Trunfio is the Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY. She tells NewsChannel 9, “Temporarily having that closure, while it was difficult, created an opportunity for us that was quite unique.”

Effective immediately, the nonprofit organization will temporarily turn over occupancy of the CNY Ronald McDonald House to Upstate University Hospital.

“We’re hoping we can provide a comfortable, safe spot that is relaxing, a short distance to the hospital. Again, all those key elements for having a Ronald McDonald house for patient families and keep their families safe and keep themselves rested and allow them to rejuvenate and get back at it that next day,” Trunfio says.

With the exception of a modest cleaning fee, there will be no usage fee for the hospital or those who stay at the House.

There are 25 guest rooms for Upstate to use as they see fit.

“We’re just grateful that we’ve had this unique opportunity to repurpose the Ronald McDonald house in the short term and be able to do our part in this immediate need during the COVID crisis,” Trunfio adds.

While the CNY Ronald McDonald House remains closed to guest families, RMHC of CNY continues to support families with seriously ill children and keep them close.

The nonprofit made alternative accommodations and is covering the cost of a local hotel for the guest families that were staying at the House at the onset of the pandemic, and is providing the families with daily meal vouchers and checking in with them to offer support.

Community members who are interested in supporting the CNY Ronald McDonald House, and the families and the health care professionals that it is currently serving, can donate by clicking here.

