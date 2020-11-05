CNY rural counties that backed Obama are now solidly Trump country

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, made it to the White House, in part with the support of voters across Central New York.

The most populous county, Onondaga, has been solidly blue the past four presidential elections, and Oneida County has been solidly red in that time. The more rural counties of the region have flipped.

In Oswego County, President Obama edged out John McCain in 2008. Obama gained more support in 2012 with 54% of the vote in Oswego County. Four years later, Democrat Hillary Clinton could barely gather 37% of the vote, with President Donald Trump getting 63%. In 2020 before absentees are counted, Trump looks to increase that margin over Joe Biden.

In Cayuga County, voters gave Obama even more support, gaining 54% of the vote in 2008 and 56% in 2012. By 2016, Trump completely reversed that, with 57% and 60% of the vote.

President Obama won Madison County twice by just a few hundred votes, splitting the vote with John McCain in 2008 and 2012 with Mitt Romney. President Trump dominated in 2016 with 58% of the vote in 2016 and expanded that margin this year.

In Cortland County, voters in both 2008 and 2012 supported Obama, giving him a margin of victory of ten percentage points. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton could grab just 43% of the vote, and this year, without absentee votes counted, Joe Biden could muster just 40% of the vote.

All four counties have more voters who are registered Republicans than registered Democrats. Looking back to 2000 and 2004, Cortland, Madison, and Oswego Counties voted for Republican George W. Bush, while Cayuga voted for Al Gore in 2000 and John Kerry in 2004.

We don’t know what reasons prompted a majority of voters in all four counties to support President Obama twice, then switch their votes to President Trump twice. What we do have are the raw numbers.

