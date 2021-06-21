Local high schools make last-minute changes to graduations following relaxation of COVID rules

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV)– With last-minute COVID restrictions being lifted for outdoor events, some graduating seniors are getting the chance to walk across the stage altogether, like the students of the Oswego City School District.

Our plans have been updated and changed since last week… originally we had two ceremonies… we are now going to one ceremony, one big ceremony which is really great because it allows all of our seniors to be able to graduate together all at one time. Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III

However, making those changes a little over a week beforehand came with its challenges.

“Well it was definitely a challenge, you know we wanted to, really in whatever way possible, make sure we met the needs of our community but also wanted to meet the needs of our students, what they wanted to see for their graduation was really important to us,” he said.

Their ceremony will be held at the brand new stadium on campus starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

“It’s really exciting,” Dr. Calvin said. “It’s been a very challenging year so to end the year in this way is really something we are looking forward to celebrating all together again as a community.”

Central Square School District also followed suit, consolidating their three separate graduations into one large event.

“We decided that we wanted to have the kids have the opportunity to graduate together, so it’s been a year and a half since they were all together collectively as the class of 2021,” said Superintendent Thomas Colabufo.

The in-person ceremony will be held outside at their stadium on Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m., and each student will be allowed to invite four guests.

Masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals, and the schools will operate on an honor system.