Making up for lost time: CNY school districts plan to increase summer school services

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV)– With summer break right around the corner some students are eager to take some time off, but for other students it’s an opportunity to catch up on lost time.

For the Oswego City School District they’re increasing their summer services to provide much needed support to their students.

“Our K-5 and 6-8 students will be able to receive some extra supports,” said Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III. “We will have a 30 day program in place five days a week and the goal of the program is really to support students who may have received some learning loss and need some extra so when they return to school next year they will be right where they need to be.”

Central Square School District is also increasing its summer school plans to include enrichment opportunities, but Superintendent Tom Colabufo said he respects those parents who want to give their kids a break this summer.

“We need to turn the page on a horrible horrible experience and families need to have that time as well, so we’re going to provide the enrichment opportunities and the credit recovery opportunities, we will shortly see how many students will actually fill those spots,” he said.

Regardless of the numbers, the schools said they’re ready to support students in whatever way they can.

“So our goal is to offer a robust program over the summer for those kids that really supports them not only with the basic skills that they need but also provides wherever possible exposure enrichment to topics that students mights you know be engaged in when they come back in the next year,” Dr. Calvin said.

And they’re hoping these programs help students get back to a sense of normalcy.