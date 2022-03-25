SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of March thousands of Central New Yorkers have been raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence. It’s all part of Vera House’s annual White Ribbon Campaign. After a two-year hiatus, a walk to support the campaign was held Friday afternoon in Clinton Square.

A white ribbon is worn on the wrist. A small, but powerful reminder of a promise made.

“By taking the White Ribbon Pledge, men agree to never commit, support, or remain silent about abuse of any kind,” says George Kilpatrick, Co-Director of Prevention Education for Vera House.

It focuses on a man’s role in promoting healthy relationships with women in their lives, whether it’s at home, at work, or in our community. It’s also a chance to give back.

“By supporting the White Ribbon Campaign we create resources that will help to support individuals who may, you know sometimes individuals come to us with just their clothes on their back and so we’re able to provide them with clothing. We may need to go shopping for food for them, we may be able to help them to get a new place to live, to help them with safety planning, to help them restart their lives,” says Kilpatrick.

A path toward healing that so many rely on Vera House for.

“Even though the campaign is obviously geared towards raising awareness for male-identified individuals our services are for everyone, regardless of your gender identity, sexual orientation, men, women, children,” says Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick added, “You can rest assured that the funds that we raise through this White Ribbon Campaign and the awareness that we raise all of it is about helping us to provide services to our community for those who are in need. We meet people at some of their darkest moments and their darkest times and the money we raise through White Ribbon helps us to be able to do what we need to do at that moment for all people who might be impacted or affected.”

By wearing a white ribbon or wristband you’re letting the public know that you will not support, commit or remain silent about abuse.

To learn more about how you can support the Vera House, click here.