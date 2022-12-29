LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate.

“My intention was to go out and make a living, but it turned into much more than that,” Johnson said.

He’s owned Pro Snow Removal since 2008, but said the conditions there were unlike anything he had ever seen.

“The snow banks were as tall as the street signs, the stop signs. Cars were in the middle of the road just snow piled on them, had to manuever around them. It was like the end of the world kind of situation.” Michael Johnson, Pro Snow Removal President

Johnson doesn’t get much use of it here, but his company’s specialized skid steer that has a snow blower made all the difference.

“We were able to go right through that ice like nothing,” Johnson said. “So it literally got it right down to their bare driveway or bare parking lot.”

He found neighbors through facebook groups. And he even helped siblings concerned their elderly father was having a heart attack clear snow in time for emergency crews to arrive.

“There was like five or six people trying to shovel out this driveway and obviously not making a dent. We came in with the machine, we blasted it out real quick and then the ambulance rolled up and they were able take this guy away. I just heard from the daughter this morning that he’s going to be okay,” Johnson said.

There wasn’t much down time while they worked 48 straight hours, but getting that good news made it all worth it.

“One of the reasons why I got into business was to help people out,” Johnson said.

They did just that and then some.