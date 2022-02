Widespread snow moved into Central New York Thursday night and departed Friday afternoon. Syracuse ended up with 4.9″ as measured at Hancock International Airport. The majority of this snow, about 3″, fell in two hours between 4 and 6 am.

Here are some other snow totals from across he region collected from weather watcher reports and National Weather Service as of mid afternoon Friday:

…Onondaga County…

Marcellus 6.0 in

North Syracuse 4.8 in

Brewerton 1.5 ESE 4.7 in

2 NNE Onondaga 4.6 in

Fairmount 4.5 in

Jamesville 4.5 in

Clay 4.6 NW 4.5 in

Liverpool 6.1 NNW 4.3 in

Skaneateles 9.1 SE 4.2 in

Liverpool 4.5 N 4.2 in

Baldwinsville 3.5 NE 4.1 in

Camillus 1.0 W 4.0 in

Brewerton Lock 23 4.0 in

1 S Onondaga 4.0 in

Syracuse 2.7 S 3.5 in

Skaneateles 0.8 NNW 3.2 in

…Oneida County…

1 S Trenton Falls 8.5 in

Clark Mills 8.0 in

Boonville 0.2 NW 7.5 in

Northwestern 6.0 in

Holland Patent 1.1 WNW 5.5 in

New York Mills 5.2 in

Utica 5.2 in

Point Rock 0.6 SE 5.0 in

Paris 5.0 in

2 ENE Oriskany 5.0 in

Durhamville 3.5 NNW 4.5 in

Westmoreland 4 N 4.4 in

Rome 4.8 SSE 4.4 in

Whitesboro 4.4 in

Sauquoit 1.6 WSW 3.6 in

Sauquoit 3.6 in

1 WSW Deerfield 3.0 in

…Cayuga County…

Auburn 8.3 SSE 4.0 in

Aurora 2.4 N 3.7 in

Auburn 3.1 in

Cayuga 4.0 NNE 3.0 in

…Madison County…

Oneida 9.0 in

Oneida 0.4 NW 5.0 in

N. Brookfield 5.0 in

Cazenovia 2.9 SE 4.5 in

Chittenango 4.0 in

2 SSE Perryville 3.0 in

Chittenango 2.1 ESE 2.7 in

…Chenango County…

Norwich 5.7 NE 7.0 in

Preston 6.0 in

Norwich 5.4 W 5.0 in

Oxford 0.8 NNW 5.0 in

Norwich COOP 4.8 in

Bainbridge 4.0 in

…Cortland County…

Marathon 4.5 in

Freetown 1.0 NE 3.6 in

…Tompkins County…

Groton 3.2 SSW 3.1 in

Groton 0.5 NW 3.1 in

Lansing 2.6 in

Ithaca 6.4 E 2.5 in

Ithaca 1.1 SE 2.3 in

East Ithaca 4.7 E 2.2 in

Freeville 3.7 W 2.0 in

1.1 E Forest Home 2.0 in

Newfield Hamlet 4.3 S 2.0 in

1 WNW Northeast Ithaca 2.0 in

…Oswego County…

Sandy Creek 8.0 in

N. Redfield 7.4 in

2 WSW Oswego 5.3 in

1 N Pulaski 5.1 in

2 N Richland 5.0 in

