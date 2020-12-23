SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York SPCA needs some extra help this holiday season.
This mom and her babies were pulled from a tense situation last week.
So far, the SPCA has received donations of towels, blankets, puppy food, and general supplies, but each of the puppies will need shots, more formula and then they will need to be fixed.
If you can make a monetary donation, it will be matched by the Staffworks Fund for their “Save A Life Campaign.”
This will go through the end of the year. You can donate by clicking here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CNY SPCA asking for donations to take care of dog and her 12 puppies
- State Police investigating deadly crash in Herkimer County
- President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
- Hospital director’s brother dies of COVID-19 while waiting for care at facility
- Pandemic reaches 7th continent as dozens test positive in Antarctica
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App