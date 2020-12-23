CNY SPCA asking for donations to take care of dog and her 12 puppies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York SPCA needs some extra help this holiday season.

This mom and her babies were pulled from a tense situation last week.

So far, the SPCA has received donations of towels, blankets, puppy food, and general supplies, but each of the puppies will need shots, more formula and then they will need to be fixed.

If you can make a monetary donation, it will be matched by the Staffworks Fund for their “Save A Life Campaign.”

This will go through the end of the year. You can donate by clicking here.

