CNY SPCA closes to the public, adoptions still available online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY SPCA will be closing its doors to the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

In an effort to enforce “social distancing,” the organization will be posting available animals online every day via social media, and all adoptable animals can be found on their website, CNYSPCA.org.

If you are interested in adopting, you can email the shelter manager at sm@cnyspca.org and a meeting will be arranged.

If your dog was picked up as a stray and you need to pick them up, email education@cnyspca.org for further instructions and an appointment.

The spay and neuter clinic will be suspended until further notice starting Thursday, March 19.

For additional information visit CNYSPCA.org.

