CNY SPCA hosts rummage sale Saturday and Sunday to support homeless animals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Furry friends are feeling the impact of COVID-19 and that’s why the CNY SPCA is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the CNY SPCA is having a rummage sale to benefit homeless pets. Proceeds from tables, tools and other random treasures will help animals who need it the most.

Heather Parody, the event’s coordinator, said, “Basically just covering food costs. Any medical care. We get a lot of cruelty cases and we don’t know what circumstance an animal will have when they come in.”

The rummage sale will be up and running on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The sale is being held at the SPCA, which is located at 5878 East Malloy Road.

If you go to the sale, you’ll have to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected