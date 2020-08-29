CNY SPCA hosts rummage sale Saturday and Sunday to support homeless animals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Furry friends are feeling the impact of COVID-19 and that’s why the CNY SPCA is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the CNY SPCA is having a rummage sale to benefit homeless pets. Proceeds from tables, tools and other random treasures will help animals who need it the most.

Heather Parody, the event’s coordinator, said, “Basically just covering food costs. Any medical care. We get a lot of cruelty cases and we don’t know what circumstance an animal will have when they come in.”

The rummage sale will be up and running on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The sale is being held at the SPCA, which is located at 5878 East Malloy Road.

If you go to the sale, you’ll have to wear a mask and practice social distancing.