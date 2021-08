CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The CNY SPCA has taken in a hoarding case of between 45 and 50 cats from Oneida County, organization officials said.

This is on top of the 147 cats already in their care.

Dee Schaefer of the SPCA said that they are in serious need of non-clumping cat litter, fancy feast kitten food, and adult canned food.

The CNY SPCA will be closed on Saturday, August 28 so staff can clean and fully assess needs.

Monetary donations can be made here.