CNY SPCA investigating after dog comes in with serious injuries. WARNING: Image may be graphic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York SPCA received a stray dog on Monday from Salina that sustained extremely serious injuries to the head.
The CNY SPCA says the dog’s upper jaw has been broken and there are several other injuries with details too graphic to release. A canine dental specialist is needed to repair some of the dog’s injuries.
The CNY SPCA is accepting donations to pay for the dog’s surgery. If you’d like to donate you can send a check to:
CNY SPCA
5878 E Molloy Rd.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13211
To make sure your donation goes directly to the surgery, please note on the check MEDICAL FUND.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and details will be released when they become available.
