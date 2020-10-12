CNY SPCA takes in over 100 rabbits and a pigeon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY SPCA is hoping people will hop on board to help out after they took in 100 rabbits and a pigeon.

They took in the rabbits and the pigeon from Oneida County.

They said they are in urgent need of small and medium litter pans, Oxbow adult rabbit food, lots of Timothy hay and small fleece blankets.

  • (CNY SPCA)
  • (CNY SPCA)
  • (CNY SPCA)
  • (CNY SPCA)
  • (CNY SPCA)

