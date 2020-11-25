CNY SPCA to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 precautions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY SPCA will not be taking any adoption appointments for the next two weeks.

According to Dee Schaefer with the CNY SPCA, one of their administrative staff has contracted COVID-19. This staff member has not been in the building for a little over two weeks, according to Schaefer.

Schaefer said that the staff member was hospitalized on Wednesday and “this was a wake-up call that all it takes is one exposure.”

Since their adopters come from various places, they decided that it would be safest to stop appointments for two weeks “to have the least amount of exposure as possible and to see if cases start declining.”

“This was a hard decision, but we fell the right one to keep our staff safe and the animals cared for,” said Schaefer.