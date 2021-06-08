CNY students have ‘gripping’ opportunity to help create prosthetics in free summer program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CNY STEM Hub, PEB, AT&T and ERIE21 at Le Moyne College have partnered to offer CNY teens an opportunity to participate in a free summer program to help those in need of prosthetic hands. Upcoming and current high schoolers interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) are encouraged to apply.

AT&T’s Hand in Hand program will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 30 at Le Moyne College. The project is limited to 40 students. There the prosthetics will be designed, prototyped, and tested before heading to a 3D printing company and presented to recipients in need in Ghana in the fall.

To register, local students and their parents must visit https://cnystem.com/events/ and click on the link AT&T Hand in Hand program under Events on the homepage. Program registration is open to public high school students from all districts across the greater Syracuse region.

All interested students must submit a short essay on why they want to take part in the program and their interest in the program and STEM.

Any CNY youth, senior or under resourced adult resident interested in volunteering to take part in the program as a recipient of a newly designed prosthetic hand for free, please contact Joe Vargo at joev@macny.org.

The deadline to apply for the program is June 28, 2021.